Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 877 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJG opened at $128.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average of $116.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

