Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 174 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $5,181,081. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBS has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.92. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.46 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

