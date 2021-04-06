Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.009. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CAPD opened at GBX 64.02 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18. The stock has a market cap of £120.86 million and a PE ratio of 3.69. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($1.05).

In related news, insider Jamie Boyton purchased 225,000 shares of Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £146,250 ($191,076.56).

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

