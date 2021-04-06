CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,514,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

  • On Friday, March 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00.
  • On Friday, February 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00.

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.78. 31,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,682. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.75. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.65 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CareDx by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

