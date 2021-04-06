Carret Asset Management LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,057. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit