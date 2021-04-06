Carret Asset Management LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,057. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.