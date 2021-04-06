Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.59 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

