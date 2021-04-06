Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 310.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,718 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.38. 66,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,369. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.