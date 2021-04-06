Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 327,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,745 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,874. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $118.05. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average of $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

