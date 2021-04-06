Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 484 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.89.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $142.29. 13,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,913. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

