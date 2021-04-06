Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 880 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,223,000 after acquiring an additional 907,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $192,651,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,970. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

