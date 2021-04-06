Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ CLDX traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 442,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,864. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.96. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.