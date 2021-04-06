Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Gap Down to $20.93

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.93, but opened at $20.01. Cellectis shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 2,202 shares changing hands.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 101,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

