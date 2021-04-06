Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA stock opened at $188.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.64 and its 200 day moving average is $159.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

