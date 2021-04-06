Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

MCK opened at $194.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $125.65 and a 52 week high of $198.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

