Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $141.54 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.62. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,312,390. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

