Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.