Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 81,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW opened at $176.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.71. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $177.25.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

