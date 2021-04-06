Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $99.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

