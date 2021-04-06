Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 4,058 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of OFS Credit worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in OFS Credit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in OFS Credit by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 32,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCCI opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

