Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.