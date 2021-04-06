Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

