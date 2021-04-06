Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,019 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Inseego by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Inseego by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

