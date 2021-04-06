Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FXI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $54.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

