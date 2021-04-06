Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 55,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $291,001.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FN shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.