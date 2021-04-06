Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in VMware by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in VMware by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,582,000 after acquiring an additional 399,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,105 shares of company stock worth $15,668,712 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.08 and a 1 year high of $161.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average is $132.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.16.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

