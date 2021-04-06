Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 36,003 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.69, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.