Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 4,268 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $149.42 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.93 and its 200-day moving average is $148.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.