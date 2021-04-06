Cetera Investment Advisers Has $724,000 Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 162.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $74.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.07.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.