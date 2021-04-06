Cetera Investment Advisers Has $796,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

