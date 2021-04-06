Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $881,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.93 and a 200 day moving average of $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

