Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $863,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

LUMN opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

