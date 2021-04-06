Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 3,703 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $243.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $147.01 and a 12-month high of $243.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.22 and its 200-day moving average is $219.52.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

