Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 41,373 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Sterling Bancorp worth $22,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

