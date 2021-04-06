Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $23.36 Million Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $23,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Stepan by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Stepan by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Stepan by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Stepan by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCL shares. Seaport Global Securities cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $51,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $129.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a 12-month low of $83.66 and a 12-month high of $131.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average is $120.14.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.20 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

