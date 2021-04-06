Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.47 Million Stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Wyndham Destinations worth $24,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 3,667.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -531.12 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43.

WYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

