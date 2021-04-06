Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $22,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWR opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

