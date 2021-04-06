Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 37,928 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,369,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,928 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $24,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Element Solutions by 194.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 91,540 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 978.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 187,560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

