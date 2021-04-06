Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 131,819 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

CHE stock opened at $467.57 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.86 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.