Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of BXMT opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXMT. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.