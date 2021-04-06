Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMI opened at $261.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.19. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.73 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.81.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

