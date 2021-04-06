Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,345 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

NKE opened at $134.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.80. The company has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

