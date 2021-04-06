Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get Chimerix alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.80.

CMRX opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.80 million, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.