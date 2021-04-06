Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $140.41 million and $39.33 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.72 or 0.00652507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00079208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031381 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

