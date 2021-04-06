Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

