Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SWPIF)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SWPIF opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.68. Sawai Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $52.81.

Sawai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. manufactures, sells, imports, and exports pharmaceutical products in Japan and the United States. The company offers drugs in various formulations, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injections, tapes, ophthalmic/nasal solutions, syrups, etc.

