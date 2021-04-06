Clever DeFi 24-Hour Volume Tops $502,452.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $502,452.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $11.74 or 0.00020233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00074035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00286566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00105363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.10 or 0.00751306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,935.01 or 0.99809954 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 601,634 coins and its circulating supply is 600,244 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

