CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Takes Position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,480,000. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF comprises about 0.6% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned about 0.05% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIXY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. 119,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,682,022. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00.

