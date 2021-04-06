Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.77. 781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,818. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,660,000 after purchasing an additional 306,245 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 69,712 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $991,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

