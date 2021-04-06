Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.77. 781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,818. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,660,000 after purchasing an additional 306,245 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 69,712 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $991,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Analyst Recommendations for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit