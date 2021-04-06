Comparing Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) & Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 14.12% 7.29% 0.85% Landmark Bancorp 27.36% 14.96% 1.61%

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 4.97 $116.43 million $3.28 13.39 Landmark Bancorp $52.92 million 2.40 $10.66 million N/A N/A

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.33%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Landmark Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans. As of October 27, 2020, the company had 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

