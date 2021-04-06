Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Trading Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Compugen traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.82. 7,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,459,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CGEN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Compugen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $595.94 million, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

